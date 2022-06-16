ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New day, new low: Rupee closes at 207.67 against dollar

  • Post-budget uncertainty shatters sentiment in currency market
Recorder Report Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Rupee continued its decline on Thursday as it fell to a new all-time low of 207.67 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as post-budget uncertainty and the biggest rate hike announced by the US central bank since 1994 took toll on the currency market. The Pakistani currency fell to as low as 208.25 against the greenback in intra-day trading before staging a partial recovery.

At close, the local currency finished with a loss of Rs1.21 or 0.58% to settle at Rs207.67. On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at its then all-time low of Rs206.46.

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

Speaking to Business Recorder, Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas said that the local currency extended its fall on account of post-budget uncertainty.

Not asked Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had earlier said that the government's budget 2022-23, announced last week, failed to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to disburse the next tranche of $6 billion loan programme to Pakistan, and amendments would be needed in the finance bill.

“The finance minister has clearly stated that IMF is not happy with the budget and there will be changes to it,” said Abbas.

“Once the amendments are incorporated in the Finance Act, only then will the rupee stabilise.”

He expected the local currency to remain volatile over the next few days.

Late on Wednesday, the government of Pakistan announced a third hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than three weeks, as it looks to quickly appease the IMF, which has emphasised the termination of energy subsidies to revive its bailout programme.

Pakistan is looking to receive $900 million as the next installment of the IMF programme, but the global lender has paused the Extended Fund Facility owing to a host of factors including fuel subsidies and a widening current account deficit. It has also said there is a need to raise more direct taxes.

3rd time's a charm?: Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs24.03, diesel by Rs59.16

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate on Wednesday by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

The rate hike was the biggest announced by the US central bank since 1994, and delivered after recent data showed little progress in its battle to control a sharp spike in prices.

Following the development, bearish bets on several Asian currencies hit a record high, a Reuters poll found, with short positions in China’s yuan and on Indonesia’s rupiah.

inflation budget US dollar Rupee

Comments

1000 characters

New day, new low: Rupee closes at 207.67 against dollar

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

Went to Russia for country’s benefit: Imran Khan

Oil prices fall after US rate hike, but tight supply still in focus

LSMI output declines 13.3% in April on monthly basis, increases 15.4% year-on-year

Shireen Mazari arrest: IHC seeks report from NA

Indian shares plunge over aggressive policy risks

Cosmetics company Revlon files for bankruptcy protection

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Read more stories