Bilawal visits shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS) during his visit to Mashhad, said a press release issued on Wednesday. Upon his arrival at the airport, the foreign minister was received by Governor General of Khorasan Razavi province, Yaghob Ali Nazari.

The foreign minister paid respects at the Shrine, signed the guest book and met the Custodian and Trustee of Astana-e-Quds Razavi Hujjatullah Val Muslemein Ahmad Marvi.

The foreign minister highlighted the importance of promotion of the true spirit of Islamic teachings centered on peaceful coexistence, respect for all religions and mercy to humankind.

The foreign minister thanked Hujjatullah Ahmad Marvi for the arrangements for Pakistani Zaireen, who visit Iran during Arba’een, and underscored the need for expanding mutual collaboration to facilitate their entry and stay in Iran.

