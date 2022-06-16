By-polls in Punjab to be held on old lists, constituencies

LAHORE: The provincial election commissioner has announced to hold the by-elections in the Punjab on old election lists and constituencies.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the election commissioner said the final list of the candidates will be announced on June 24. He said the new voters list will be finalized on August 12 next. He said the election commission has taken action against a candidate from PP-217 for violating the code of conduct of the election by announcing development schemes in the constituency. He said the election commission would take strict action against such candidates who would violate the election code of conduct.

He said the election commission would monitor the election campaign and the election process. He asked the political parties and the candidates to support the election commission to hold the election in transparent manners.

On a query, he said the election commission could seek help from the ranger and the military in accordance with the situation of the constituencies and added that the returning officers would take the decision for this purpose.

