KMC to celebrate ‘Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’ with fervour

Recorder Report 16 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan with national zest and fervour by arranging a set of events and programs in this connection.

The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has formed a committee consisting of KMC officers to ensure the conduct of these programs. A formal notification has been issued and a special logo has been prepared for the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

According to the notification, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi will be the Patron of the Committee and Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid will be the Convener of the Committee. Other members included Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Senior Director HRM Imtiaz Abro, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Charged Parking Samira Hussain, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and Media Coordinator for Administrator Sikandar Baloch.

KMC will kick off tree planting campaigns in different parts of the city. A grand Mushaira will be held on theme of ‘Watan Tou Salamat Rahe’, besides programs on history of Pakistan, and discussions on the historical and political significance of Karachi will also be organized. Publication of books on local government system and evolution in Karachi.

Diamond Jubilee Awards will be held, lighting and fireworks will be arranged on different buildings of KMC in the month of August.

