We express our warm gratitude to Chinese leadership

It is heartening to note that China has committed to coming to a cash-strapped country’s rescue by helping it salvage a woefully beleaguered economy. That it has come out in a big way by rolling over its loan and pledging more financial assistance is something that deserves praise and commendation. According to a Business Recorder exclusive report, it is likely that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates together will also be extending a helping hand to Pakistan. It is quite likely that things will start improving insofar as the country’s economy is concerned.

Be that as it may, Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa deserves accolades for successfully persuading China to do the needful. It was during his recent visit to Beijing that China agreed to provide more financial assistance to Pakistan over and above the roll over of its existing lending. It was also during his visit that the militaries of the two countries decided to give impetus to the efforts aimed at expanding and enhancing the military cooperation between the two countries and taking their relationship to new heights in view of India’s growing belligerence towards almost all of its neighbours, including China and Pakistan.

Basit Nazar (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022