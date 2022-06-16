ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
Jun 16, 2022
World

US warns China against being ‘on wrong side of history’ on Ukraine

AFP 16 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed concern Wednesday about China’s alignment with Russia, warning that nations which side with President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine will be “on the wrong side of history.”

“China claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear that it is still investing in close ties to Russia,” a US State Department spokesperson said, after President Xi Jinping assured Putin of Beijing’s support for Moscow’s “sovereignty and security” during a call Wednesday.

