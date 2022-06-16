ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Jet fuel refining margins hit record high

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian refining profits for jet fuel surged to a record high on Wednesday on firmer travel demand.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel soared to $52.74 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, the highest on record according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2009. They were at $48.91 per barrel a day earlier.

The jet fuel cracks have gained 33.8% this month as global airline capacity continues to grow even airlines have resorted to measures such as increasing fares and introducing fuel surcharges on tickets to counter soaring jet fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $60.17 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, a new high, according to Refinitiv eikon data that goes back to 2014. The cracks stood at $56.21 per barrel on Tuesday.

“With the start of summer, gasoline prices and cracks are breaking new records, but middle distillate markets continue to experience unprecedented shortages and prices,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil report on Wednesday.

“With a surge in air travel, jet kerosene cracks spiked to record levels in May. There is little hope that the undersupply will ease in the near future given strong demand growth and constrained refinery output.”

Cash differentials for jet fuel rose to a premium of $3.16 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with $2.91 per barrel on Tuesday.

The June/July time spread for jet fuel traded at $3.35 per barrel on Wednesday, while the July/August spread traded at $4.25 per barrel.

Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 13.9% to 2.7 million barrels in the week ended June 13, data via S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

This week’s stocks were about 31% lower compared with the corresponding week last year.

Weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 1.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with 3.5 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

US distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 230,000 barrels in the week ended June 10, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

One 2500 ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades. China’s refinery throughput in May fell 10.9% from the same month a year earlier in the steepest year-on-year drop in at least a decade, data showed on Wednesday, as strict COVID-19 lockdowns slammed fuel demand.

Refinitiv Eikon data Jet fuel Asian trade Jet fuel prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

Jet fuel refining margins hit record high

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories