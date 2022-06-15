ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge’s refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter.

According to a court filing, Musk will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman allowing his consent decree with the SEC to stand. The SEC declined to comment.

The decree resolved an SEC lawsuit accusing Musk of defrauding investors by tweeting on Aug. 7, 2018, that he had “funding secured” to take his electric car company private, though a buyout was not close.

Musk agreed to let a Tesla lawyer screen tweets that might contain material information about the company. He and Tesla each also paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk gave up his role as Tesla chairman.

Musk to face Twitter employees at meeting

The SEC later opened a probe and subpoenaed documents concerning Musk’s and Tesla’s compliance with the decree, after Musk asked followers in a Nov. 6, 2021 tweet whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake to cover tax bills on stock options.

Musk argued that the decree and subpoena undermined his constitutional right to free speech, and accused the SEC of trying to launch “endless, boundless investigations of his speech.”

Liman, however, rejected Musk’s arguments, finding it “wholly unpersuasive” that Musk, already one of the world’s richest people in 2018, settled to avoid economic duress.

The judge said Musk cannot escape the decree by “bemoaning that he felt like he had to agree to it at the time but now—once the specter of the litigation is a distant memory and his company has become, in his estimation, all but invincible—wishes that he had not.”

Musk, the world’s richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion.

Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over ‘material breach’

He has called himself a “free speech absolutist” who wants to change the company’s speech moderation policies. He has also said his “funding secured” tweet was truthful.

The appeals process often takes several months.

Twitter Elon Musk US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

Punjab govt announces Rs3.23trn budget amid deadlock

KSE-100 up amid hopes of Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list

Govt, World Bank ink $85mn housing finance project

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $197mn

Govt wants to rig Punjab by-polls with ECP's help: Imran Khan

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

Read more stories