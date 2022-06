NEW DELHI: India’s government on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

The government also said it would hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July.

India lines up banks for e-commerce effort to take on Amazon, Walmart

The auction is expected to see participation from the country’s three main carriers - Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio.