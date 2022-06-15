ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.25%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.63%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.75%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
TPLP 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.84%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52 (1.28%)
BR30 14,954 Increased By 155.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 439 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 159.6 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil neutral in 5,702-5,892 ringgit range

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,702-5,892 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break below 5,702 ringgit would confirm the continuation of the wave C towards 5,394-5,571 ringgit range, formed by its 100% and 86.4% projection levels.

On the chart of the September contract, a wave C from 6,454 ringgit seems to have completed around its 100% projection level of 5,647 ringgit.

Palm oil neutral in 5,702-5,892 ringgit range

The contract is supposed to bounce towards 5,837 ringgit.

Based on the closing price on Tuesday, the monthly spread between August contract and September contract is 120 ringgit.

When all these factors are reflected on the continuous chart, the contract may continue to consolidate in the range of 5,702-5,892 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract may have started a pullback towards a rising trendline. Most likely, it will open low and close high on Wednesday.

The pullback will have little impact on the downtrend which will remain intact and may eventually extend to 5,438 ringgit.

Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil neutral in 5,702-5,892 ringgit range

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories