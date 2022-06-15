ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.25%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.63%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.75%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
TPLP 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.84%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52 (1.28%)
BR30 14,954 Increased By 155.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 439 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 159.6 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand bowler Jamieson returning home with back injury

AFP 15 Jun, 2022

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand will be without injured pace bowler Kyle Jamieson for the third and final Test against England, adding to their gloom after conceding the series in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Soon after losing the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets, handing England an unassailable 2-0 lead, Black Caps management confirmed Jamieson will return home after a scan revealed a stress reaction in his lower back, suffered while bowling on the third day.

Coach Gary Stead estimated Jamieson will require four to six weeks of rest before beginning a rehabilitation programme, which will target a return to play in September or October.

Pace bowler Blair Tickner, who was with the squad for their early tour games, has been recalled and will arrive in Leeds prior to the third Test starting on Thursday next week.

Tickner is untried at Test level but has played 10 limited-overs internationals.

New Zealand have been forced into another, less significant, change after Cam Fletcher was ruled out of the tour, having suffered a hamstring injury while acting as a reserve fielder for Jamieson on day four at Trent Bridge.

He will be replaced by Dane Cleaver who, like Fletcher, is uncapped in any format for New Zealand.

England beat New Zealand by five wickets in 2nd Test to win series

The departure of Jamieson is a major blow to the tourists’ hopes of salvaging series pride at Headingley, with the towering seamer having burst onto the scene last year and taken 72 wickets in his first 16 Tests.

He bowled sharply in the first Test loss at Lord’s, lodging match figures of six wickets for 99 runs.

His presence was keenly missed on the final day at Trent Bridge, as England powered to 299 for five, with Jonny Bairstow (136) and captain Ben Stokes (75 not out) unleashing aggressive knocks against a flagging New Zealand attack.

“Kyle had played such a big role in the first Test at Lord’s and I know how disappointed he was to have had his involvement in the second Test curtailed,” Stead said.

“He’s obviously a huge asset for us and we’ll be making sure we are patient with his recovery to ensure he returns fully fit with plenty more important cricket still to come later this year.”

New Zealand England Kyle Jamieson

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand bowler Jamieson returning home with back injury

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories