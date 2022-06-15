ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.97%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.32%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.02%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.81%)
TELE 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.62%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
UNITY 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 54.9 (1.35%)
BR30 14,963 Increased By 163.8 (1.11%)
KSE100 41,528 Increased By 478.4 (1.17%)
KSE30 15,833 Increased By 176.3 (1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar towers over peers as markets bet on large Fed rate hike

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: The dollar held near its overnight 20-year peak on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting at which markets are pricing in an outsized 75 basis point interest rate hike as policymakers try to rein in rampant inflation.

A key US currency index, which tracks its performance against six peers, was at 105.3 having hit 105.65 on Tuesday, its strongest since December 2002.

Sterling was at $1.20135 after slumping to a 15-month low versus the dollar at $1.1934 the previous day, not helped by the possibility of a new referendum on Scottish independence, while the euro was at $1.0428 just above its overnight one-month low.

Market pricing indicates a 99.7% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s meeting which concludes later on Wednesday, according to the CME’s Fedwatch tool, up from only 3.9% a week ago.

The sharp pick up in expectations followed media reports, first by the Wall Street Journal that a bigger rate increase was on the cards after data released last week showed the US consumer price index surged 8.6% in the 12 months to May, the largest year-on-year increase in four decades.

The US dollar had already been gaining ground in the past few months thanks to the Fed raising rates ahead of most other major central banks, and has been given another leg up in recent weeks as investors seek safe havens fearing the economic impact of rapidly tightening financial conditions.

At least in the near term, analysts feel that the dollar has not much further to go.

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

“Given current aggressive market pricing, there is a risk the (Fed)is deemed ‘not hawkish enough’, pulling down US interest rates and the USD modestly after the meeting,” said CBA analysts in a morning note.

“In our view, it will take more than a 75bp hike tomorrow, or a nod to a 100bp hike for the FOMC’s July meeting, to push the USD up significantly after the FOMC meeting.”

Higher US rates versus rock bottom Japanese yields have been weighing on the yen, which hit a fresh 24-year low of 135.58 per dollar in early trade, before recovering to 135.05.

Expectations for higher rates have also hurt risk friendly assets such as tech stocks, while in currency markets, the Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk appetite, is at $0.68950 near a one-month low.

The Aussie is down 7.9% so far this quarter, which would be its worst quarter since the first three months of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The New Zealand dollar was at $0.62185 just off its two-year low of $0.6197 hit overnight.

Bitcoin, another risk friendly asset class, was down slightly, trading just under $22,000.

It hit an 18-month low of $21,800 on Tuesday, also hurt by major crypto lender Celsius Network’s freezing withdrawals earlier this week.

Dollar Japanese Yen Sterling vs dollar yuan vs dollar

Comments

1000 characters
Talha Jun 15, 2022 10:10am
The article should also shed some light on both sides of the deals being made, not only what we are getting but also what we paying against it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dollar towers over peers as markets bet on large Fed rate hike

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories