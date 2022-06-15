ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
Anomalies in Finance Bill, 2022: Anomaly committees constituted

Sohail Sarfraz 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue/Secretary Revenue Division has constituted two Anomaly Committees in order to identify and remove the technical, legal, and business-related anomalies in the Finance Bill, 2022. In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications on Tuesday.

The anomaly committee (business) shall comprise of the following members: Chairman of the committee would be Zubair Motiwala; Co-Chairperson Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Member (Customs-Policy), FBR and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR -Policy), FBR.

Members of the committee are Irfan lqbal Sheikh, president, FPCCI; Mian Nauman Kabir, president, LCCI; Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, president, Sarhad Chamber; Fida Hussain Dashti, president, Quetta Chamber; Muhammad Shakeel Munir, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce; Ehsan A Malik, CEO, Pakistan Business Council; Syed Anis Ahmed, president, American Business Council; Abdul Rahim Nasir, chairman APTMA; Khuram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief PETA; and Abdul Aleem, secretary-general OICCI.

The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to review the business-related anomalies identified and submitted and to advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies.

The Committee may co-opt member(s) with consensus, if required. Anomalies can be submitted on or before the close of office hours on June 20, 2022, to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly Committee; in their offices at Room No 348 (Customs) and Room No 355 (IR), 31dFloor, FBR House, Islamabad. The Committee can also be reached at the following e-mails: [email protected] (IR related) [email protected] (Customs related).

Through another notification, the Anomaly Committee (Technical) would be headed by Ashfaq Tola, FCA FCMA. The Co-Chairperson of the committee are Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member (Customs-Policy) and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR -Policy), FBR.

Committee Members included Asif Haroon, AF Fergusons & Co, Karachi; Abdul Qadir Memon, Patron Pakistan Tax Bar, Karachi; Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman, Pakistan Business Council, Karachi; Sadia Nazeer, FCA, Partner KPMG, Islamabad; Habib Fakhruddin CA, Rawalpindi; Saifullah, Partner Rafaqat Babar & Co Nice; President ICAP, Peshawar and Kemal Hassan Siddiqui, Balochistan Tax Bar, Quetta.

Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to review the anomalies identified and submit; and to advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies submitted on or before the close of office hours on June 20, 2022 to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly.

The committee may co-opt member(s) with consensus if required. Anomalies can be Committee; in their offices at Room No.348 (Customs) and Room No.355 (IR), 3rdFloor, FBR House, Islamabad.

The Committee can also be reached at the following e-mails: [email protected] (IR related) [email protected] (Customs related).

