PTI has reservations against new US ambassador: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The flamboyant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that her party has reservations against the new US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

Speaking at a presser along with PTI secretary general Asad Umar, she said that the US ambassador, who is yet to present his credentials to the President of Pakistan, has started meeting with Pakistani officials which is against the diplomatic norms.

“The new US ambassador has called on the “imported” foreign minister [Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari] at the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The Foreign Office did not issue any statement or pictures of the meeting,” she lamented.

In the same breath, she continued that “the imported foreign minister [Bilawal] has been handpicked as a result of US-backed regime change in Pakistan. Is this the reason, he is not bound to follow the diplomatic norms,” she exclaimed.

Mazari, a former human rights minister in the previous government of PTI, maintained that Ambassador Blome was the US envoy to Iraq when the government was changed there and that was the time when the Middle Eastern country was attacked.

She also lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying “wherever the imported beggar goes seeking alms, he has to comeback empty-handed as people know him for whatever reasons he is known across the globe”.

She said that the imported prime minister came back empty-handed from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, adding no world leader is ready to listen to the imported regime, as they know puppets will do whatever its American masters will ask it to do.

Mazari said that the “do more” mantra returned after the US regime change conspiracy, adding the US ambassador who is yet to present his credentials to the president has plainly said in his interview that the agenda regarding terrorism would be decided by the US.

She said that the Economic Survey revealed that Pakistan’s economy was booming under Imran Khan’s leadership and stability was coming in Pakistan, then why the conspiracy was hatched to topple a democratically-elected government.

Mazari said that the country is being ruled by a gang of criminals who are bent upon destroying everything on orders from someone else.

She said that Imran Khan was respected worldwide that was the reason Shah Mahmood Qureshi was invited by his Chinese and Turk counterparts themselves.

“During our tenure, Pakistan’s relations with China, Turkey, Central Asian countries, Russia were enhanced and OIC Foreign Ministers Summit was held twice,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar reiterated his party’s call for holding elections in the country, adding that the nation’s future should be decided by vote.

He said that Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan also confirmed that his country was going to sell oil and gas at cheaper rates to Pakistan.

“We were all set to purchase oil and gas at cheaper rates from Russia. But the imported regime is afraid to purchase Russian oil and gas as it couldn’t afford offending its American masters,” he added.

Umar said that for the first time in history, the economy grew at a rate of more than five per cent for more than two years, as big industries grew by more than 10 per cent, crops in agriculture set big records, besides increasing exports.

When the PTI government came, he added, the foreign exchange reserves were $ 9.7 billion, we worked hard to increase it to $16 billion.

He said that the tabling of a no-confidence motion created a crisis of confidence in the country that caused economic uncertainty.

