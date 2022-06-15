ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Facing gas ‘blackmail’ by Russia, EU turns to Israel

AFP 15 Jun, 2022

BEERSHEBA, (Israel): The European Union wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia’s use of gas supplies to “blackmail” its members over the Ukraine conflict, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

“The Kremlin has used our dependency on Russian fossil fuels to blackmail us,” she said in a speech at the Ben Gurion University in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

“Since the beginning of the war, Russia has deliberately cut off its gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, and Dutch and Danish companies, in retaliation for our support to Ukraine.”

But Moscow’s conduct “only strengthens our resolve to break free of our dependence on Russian fossil fuels,” she said, noting the EU was “exploring ways to step up our energy cooperation with Israel,” with work on an underwater power cable and a gas pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean.

Israel exports gas to Egypt, some of which is then liquefied and shipped to Europe. A significant increase in gas exports would require major long-term infrastructure investments.

In talks with Energy Minister Karine Elharrar on Monday, von der Leyen reiterated “the EU need for Israeli gas,” the minister’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there had been talks since March on establishing the legal framework to enable more Israeli gas exports to Europe via Egypt.

Another option would be the EastMed project, a proposal for a seafloor pipeline linking Israel with Cyprus and Greece. But US President Joe Biden’s administration has questioned the viability of the project, given its huge cost and the time it would take to complete.

Another proposal is a pipeline connecting Israel to Turkey.

Israel’s ties with Ankara have thawed in recent months after more than a decade of frosty relations and analysts have said Turkey’s desire for joint energy projects has partly triggered its outreach to Israel.

That pipeline project would cost $1.5 billion and take two to three years to complete, according to estimates.

Israel is estimated to have gas reserves of at least one trillion cubic metres, with domestic use over the next three decades expected to total no more than 300 billion.

Von der Leyen was due to hold talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett later Tuesday, before travelling on to Egypt.

Israel EU Ursula von der Leyen Russian gas supply Russian fossil fuels

Comments

1000 characters

Facing gas ‘blackmail’ by Russia, EU turns to Israel

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories