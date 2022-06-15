ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FATF: Khar to represent Pakistan

Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is in Berlin to fight Pakistan’s case in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which may exclude the country from its grey list. Khar, who is also the Chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, will lead the Pakistan delegation in the FATF plenary meeting being held in Berlin, Germany, said a statement of the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans will be discussed, it stated, adding that the plenary will review the recommendations of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG).

It further stated that the Minister of State will also hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans.

