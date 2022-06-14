ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
US stocks stage partial recovery after rout

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, partially recovering some of the big losses suffered in the prior session ahead of a much anticipated Federal Reserve decision.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank nearly four percent on Monday, diving into a bear market as analysts pondered whether the Federal Reserve will surprise investors with a 0.75-percentage-point interest rate increase on Wednesday.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 30.667.11.

US stocks sink again, as S&P 500 enters ‘bear market’

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,776.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 10,894.11.

Among individual companies, Continental Resources surged 16.8 percent after founder Harold Hamm and his family offered to buy publicly traded shares and take the shale producer private in a $25 billion deal.

Software giant Oracle jumped 9.8 percent after reporting strong earnings on robust cloud services and license support revenues.

But Coinbase Global fell 0.8 percent after the company’s chief executive announced that 18 percent of the staff would be cut “to ensure we stay healthy during this economic downturn,” according to an email to employees.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average WallStreet

