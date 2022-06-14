ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets DGKC (D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited) 56.30 Increased By ▲ 3.49%

In a first: Pakistan's D.G. Khan to export cement to US: report

  • Ship is being loaded at Karachi port for delivery to Houston, says CFO
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jun, 2022

D.G. Khan Cement Company is in process to ship 50,000 tons of cement to the US, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday, a welcome development for Pakistan that is desperately seeking an increase in exports in the face of a widening trade deficit that has pushed the rupee to record lows.

Company CFO Inayat Ullah Niazi stated that a ship was currently loading cement at a port in Karachi for delivery to Houston, added the report.

The development comes at a time when the country's exports registered negative growth of 10.22% on a monthly basis in May 2022, clocking in at $2.6 billion from $2.897 billion in April 2022, according to latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

D.G. Khan Cement, one of Pakistan's largest cement makers, posted a 26% higher profit during the nine-month period that ended March 31, 2022 with earnings amounting to Rs4.1 billion. The company had posted earnings of Rs3.25 billion in the same period of 2020-21.

In 2020, DG Khan Cement won orders for export of cement to the Philippines.

DG Khan Cement to export cement to Philippines

Meanwhile, in a report published earlier, JS Global analyst Muhammad Waqas Ghani stated that continuously rising coal prices and rupee depreciation have led to the procurement of coal at higher rates by cement manufacturers, requiring them to raise domestic prices by Rs40 per bag during the last few weeks.

With an almost 50% (Rs300 per bag) increase in the last 12 months, further price increments would be needed to neutralise the coal cost impact, if prices remain elevated, added Ghani.

"If coal prices stay at these high levels, 4QFY22 profitability will likely be impacted given higher average cost of coal inventory."

D. G. Khan Cement Company Limited

Pakistan Economy Exports cement sale DGKC

Comments

1000 characters
samir sardana Jun 14, 2022 08:02pm
When CIF cost of inputs are rising in a oil shock economy, with construction in the doldrums, & steel price hikes - exports are the only option Even if Cement NSR in local markets are high,marginal capacity should be exported on Marginal Cost PLUS basis Cement is a Break Bulk Product & there is no dearth of Break Bulk carriers floating around in the world.Considering the rates of bunker fuel in Pakistan & the time & cost to charter a ship,voyage charter rates may be high. If Marginal cost PLUS say,10% is coming in (on FOB basis less inland freight in Pakistan to Load port ) - cement makers can time charter ships & get backhaul cargos for the return journey If a few cement exporters get together, larger break bulk ships can be chartered,& stock can be stored in Bond, inside US discharge ports Barring Coal - all costs are in PKR & no cement exporter nation has had a FX depreciation as much as Pakistan It is the natural exporter to the US.dindooohindoo
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

In a first: Pakistan's D.G. Khan to export cement to US: report

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipments from Indonesia, Malaysia: PM Shehbaz

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

Pakistan committed to expanding cooperation with Iran in energy sector: Bilawal

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

KSE-100 advances past 41,000, but volumes remain low

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30 year high, makes rate hikes more likely

Read more stories