ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Jun 14, 2022
England beat New Zealand by five wickets in 2nd Test to win series

AFP Updated 14 Jun, 2022

NOTTINGHAM: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes destroyed New Zealand’s attack as England won the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings.

But Bairstow, who came in following the dismissal of in-form Joe Root, bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England’s Test history, off just 77 balls.

England captain Stokes hammered an unbeaten 75.

