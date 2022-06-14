England beat New Zealand by five wickets in 2nd Test to win series

NOTTINGHAM: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes destroyed New Zealand’s attack as England won the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings.

But Bairstow, who came in following the dismissal of in-form Joe Root, bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England’s Test history, off just 77 balls.

England captain Stokes hammered an unbeaten 75.