K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised the power tariff for K-Electric users on Tuesday by Rs5.28 per unit, reported Aaj News.

The increase was made on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2022. In this regard, Nepra will release an official notification shortly.

The authority said a burden of Rs1.13 billion was borne due to violation of merit order in April 2022.

K-Electric is also working alongside Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve payment dispute pertaining to gas supply.

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Nepra has approved an increase of Rs4 per unit in the tariffs of power distribution companies for April 2022 under monthly FCA mechanism to recover an additional Rs51 billion from inflation-hit consumers in bills of June 2022.

The authority is already under criticism at different forums for deliberately announcing tariff rebasing determinations of distribution companies at a time when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government succeeded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf through a no-confidence motion despite the fact that the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Asian Development have expressed their reservations for this delay.

The authority conducted a public hearing on May 31, during which the officials of CPPA-G, National Power Control Centre (NPCC) and National Transmission Despatch Company (NTDC) were quizzed on different accounts.

During the hearing, NPCC/NTDC explained the operation of power plants on furnace oil, but the authority observed that an in-house analysis had also been carried out to work out the financial impact due to deviation from EMO based on the information submitted by NPCC.

As per the in-house analysis and workings, the net amount deductible, on provisional basis, from the overall claim due to deviation from EMO is Rs580 million (Rs578 million financial impact due to system constraints and Rs2 million due to underutilization of efficient power plants).