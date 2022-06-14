ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
ASL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
AVN 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
MLCF 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.11%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,040 Increased By 13.3 (0.33%)
BR30 14,710 Increased By 131.1 (0.9%)
KSE100 40,926 Increased By 45.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 43.1 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls for 3rd day amid US inflation, China COVID worries

Reuters Updated 14 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index fell for a third day on Tuesday, amid risks to growth from aggressive US monetary tightening and strict COVID-19 curbs in China, but ended off its lows as bargain hunting emerged and US stock futures pointed to a rebound.

The Nikkei closed 1.32% lower at 26,629.86, but after earlier sinking as much as 2.19%, the lowest since May 19. The broader Topix slid 1.19% to 1,878.45.

“There’s a stock feeling underpinning the market that stocks have gotten cheap, and we’re seeing some bargain hunting,” said a market participant at a domestic trust bank. Still, sentiment remains fragile.

Beijing is testing millions to stem the spread from a cluster infection at a 24-hour bar, with China’s vice premier saying COVID prevention and control needs to be strengthened. Shanghai is only just emerging from a crippling two-month-long lockdown.

“The reimposition of restrictions in Beijing, Shanghai and other places is sparking worries of new supply chain disruptions,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Meanwhile, investors are seen bracing for 150 basis points of rate hikes over two meetings by the Federal Open Market Committee — one that ends on Wednesday and another in the following month.

This is after data on Friday showed US consumer price inflation ran red hot.

“Right before the FOMC is a very difficult backdrop for growth stocks,” said a market participant at a domestic securities company. Wall Street confirmed a bear market overnight, with the S&P 500 dropping 3.88% on the day and down more than 20% from its most recent closing high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 4.6%.

Tech was among the Nikkei’s worst performing sectors, down 1.95%. Healthcare dropped 2.18%, while real estate slumped the most, down 2.97%.

Even financials gave up early gains on higher bond yields to end 0.14% lower. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 171 fell versus 52 that rose and two that were flat.

Tokyo shares open lower on inflation worries

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron sank 2.84%, and was the Nikkei’s biggest drag, shaving off 36 index points.

Startup investor SoftBank Group knocked another 28 points off the benchmark, with a 2.56% decline.

Travel-related stocks took a hit, with airlines ANA Holdings off 3.61% and Japan Airlines down 2.88%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls for 3rd day amid US inflation, China COVID worries

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

Read more stories