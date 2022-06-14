Envoys of UAE, Turkey meet Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Monday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral and economic ties.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, discussions were held on issues of mutual interest. “Keeping in view the wider potential of enhancing trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the UAE, it was agreed to further enhance bilateral economic ties,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Tarek Dahroug also called on Bilawal and exchanged views on a range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

They agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of the two peoples.

