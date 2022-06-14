ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sanofi Pakistan has signed an MoU with Akhuwat Foundation to educate children and teachers of Akhuwat owned/ adopted schools across Punjab, on understanding and management of Type 1 diabetes and prevention of type 2 diabetes risk factors, under the banner of the KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in Schools) program.

KiDS is a global collaborative project of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and multiple partners, supported by Sanofi. The KiDS project aims to foster a safe and supportive school environment for children with diabetes to manage their condition and prevent discrimination while raising awareness about diabetes and the benefits of healthy eating habits and physical activity among school-age children.

The KiDS program has already reached more than 340,000 children and 19,800 teachers and school staff worldwide.

According to Asim Jamal, General Manager and Managing Director, Sanofi Pakistan, in Pakistan, Sanofi have rolled out this program with multiple partners over the years. “Recently, engaged schools in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) in collaboration with National Education Foundation (NEF) and now partnership with Akhuwat Foundation will also implement the KiDS program in its true spirit over the next two years, changing habits in young children and mindset of school staff so they can provide more structured support to children with diabetes”, he added.

Type 1 diabetes primarily develops in children. Albeit small in numbers, children with Type 1 diabetes often face discrimination in school and social life due to lack of understanding of their condition. The KiDS program addresses these issues in addition to building awareness of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and eating habits at an early age to prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes when children embrace adulthood.

Izhar-ul-Haq Hashmi, Director, Akhuwat Foundation has said that school plays a key role in developing behaviours and beliefs of impressionable minds. Implementation of a well-structured program - like KiDS - focused on promoting healthy lifestyles and prevention of type-2 diabetes and obesity in the younger population is the need of the hour.

