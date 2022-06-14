NA opens debate on budget, condemns derogatory remarks of BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Ghous Bux Mahar on Monday questioned the role of the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, saying a man who had already announced to contest the next elections on the ruling PML-N ticket – a major stakeholder of the coalition government – can in no way do justice to the prestigious office of the opposition leader.

The GDA, which stayed away from voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in March this year, blasted the pro-government opposition leader, saying both Riaz and the coalition government must come out of Imran Khan phobia and instead pay attention to performance of the government which he said is dismal from the day-one it came into power.

“What role this sort of an opposition leader will play,” he asked, amid pin-drop silence from the treasury benches.

In a fiery speech, the GDA leader while participating in the budget debate, after it was opened by opposition leader Raja Riaz, said the targets set by the government in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 are “unrealistic and not implement-able”.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government last week unveiled the federal budget for 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs9.5 trillion amid strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the $6 billion loan programme stalled for months over policy breaches.

In the same breath, Mahar continued that the government’s decision to hike petroleum prices has led to an increase in the rates of commodities across the board. “I am afraid to say that the price of petrol might shoot up to Rs400 per litre [...] the price of fertilisers has also increased after the hike in the electricity tariff,” he lamented.

He said that the incumbent regime is knocking on the door of the IMF, adding, “When you were well aware of the issues, who forced you to decide to voluntarily jump into the pit”.

“How will you repay debts worth $21 billion with reserves of $9 billion?” he questioned.

He said that it was a matter of disgrace for Pakistan as it had to import pulses and wheat. He said crops were destroyed in Sindh as the government had not released water for the province.

Before Mahar, Riaz while opening the debate on budget 2022-23, noted that the rulers would have to take concrete measures for the poor and middle-class people of the country.

He demanded the government to make the agricultural industry self-sufficient, granting subsidies on diesel and electricity — which it is removing gradually in line with the IMF’s requirements.

Riaz said the government had banned the import of commodities but failed to curb smuggling.

“Cigarettes are currently being smuggled in Pakistan,” he added.

Riaz added that the previous government — of which he was a part — claimed that the PTI government increased Pakistan’s loans by 76 per cent.

“The country will have to get itself out of the IMF loop to ensure the poor of the country get out of the poverty,” he added.

Riaz claimed that in the last four years of the PTI’s tenure, no work had been done on ending load-shedding, adding 12-13 hours of power outages were being witnessed across the country.

He further said that the government had neglected the health and education sectors in the budget and not allocated enough funds for them.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers in the National Assembly strongly condemned the derogatory remarks uttered by India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Participating in the discussion on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), MNA Syed Imran Shah termed the derogatory remarks an unfortunate incident and asked the Muslim community across the country to show unity on this issue.

He said that Indian leaders had hurt the sentiments of about 1.5 billion Muslims living across the globe.

He asked the government to approach the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations for highlighting the issue.

He urged that the people involved in this crime should be punished.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali demanded the government to call back Pakistan’s High Commissioner from India and expel the Indian High Commissioner from Pakistan.

Sabir Qaimkhani said that all Muslims were ready to sacrifice their lives for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor asked Muslims living across the world to exhibit greater unity and shun their differences and give a strong reaction to India on this issue.

While criticising the world human rights organisations, he said that it was unfortunate that they all remained silent on this important issue.

He asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to raise this issue at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

MNA Shagufta Jamani strongly asked the government to take up the issue at all international fora.

MNAs Ghous Bux Mahar, Afzal Dhandla, Salahuddin Ayubi, Nisar Cheema and others also participated in the debate and condemned the derogatory remarks in the strongest possible terms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022