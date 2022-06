KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Muhammad Abu Bakar in the upcoming by-election for the NA-240 constituency, it was learnt on Monday.

The National Assembly seat comprising areas of Landhi and Korangi had fallen vacant after the death of the MQM-P’s lawmaker and senior leader Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan on April 19.