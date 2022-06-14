Dengue virus resurfaces in capital as 9 cases confirmed in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Dengue virus has resurfaced in the federal capital as in the past 24 hours the District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad has confirmed nine dengue positive cases, of which five cases are in the rural areas and four in the urban areas.

According to official dengue virus data released by the DHO office, Islamabad, two people were tested positive at Shifa International Hospital, four at Quaid-e-Azam Hospital, and three people were tested positive for dengue fever in other private hospitals.

Islamabad DHO, Dr Zaeem Zia, while urging the people to adopt preventive measures, has vowed to an effective deal with the dengue fever, saying the district health authority had devised an effective plan to deal with any situation.

Zia said there was no limit for mosquitoes, so “we have to come out of this jurisdiction debate and come up with a comprehensive plan.” He said teams had been deputed to conduct a necessary survey to not only detect the dengue virus but should also educate the people on how to deal with the disease. He said the DHO office had taken precautionary measures before time.

He said there was a dire need to speedup the process of eradicating larvae as much as possible.

Before the onset of monsoon season, the district administration is ensuring dengue mosquitoes do not get a chance to breed anywhere due to moisture.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has also witnessed a surge in the Covid-19 cases as the administration in the past 24 hours registered over two percent Covid-19 positivity after months.

According to the daily Covid-19 situation in Islamabad 13th June 2022, issued by the DHO office, in the past 24 hours a total 1,236 coronavirus tests were accrued out federal capital of which 26 returned positive reflecting a positivity ratio of 2.1 percent.

The federal capital since the start of Covid-19 has reported a total 135,577 coronavirus cases of which 134,140 have recovered, 1,024 died, and 413 are active cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022