ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP budget to bring about new era of development: CM

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the provincial budget for financial year 2022-23 as a pro-poor and largest-ever budget in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an outlay of Rs. 1,332 billion.

In a statement issued on Monday, the chief minister added that all the sectors have been fully focused in the budget which on implementation, would bring about a new era of development in the province and bring visible positive change in the lives of the masses.

“Despite the difficult financial situation, the provincial government did not compromise on the developmental portfolio, and Rs. 418 billion have been allocated for the developmental projects,” he said and added that special focus has been given to the ongoing developmental projects of public welfare so as to complete these projects well in time to facilitate the people without any delay.

The chief minister said that all possible efforts had been made to provide significant relief to the common man in the budget adding that over 63000 employees were being regularized in this budget including 58000 teachers, around 700 doctors and project employees of other departments. Besides a total of 31% increase has been made in the salaries of government employees including 15% Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) given in the march this year.

Similarly, 15% increase has also been made in the pension of retired government employees. He said that Rs. 26 billion had been allocated for Insaf Food Card program in order to give relief to the vulnerable segments of the society.

The chief minister said that social sector has been the top most priority of PTI government from the very first day adding that budget of education, health and other social sectors has also been increased in the annual budget.

He termed the Sehat Card Plus Scheme a flagship and pro-poor project of the provincial government and said that various new initiatives have been proposed to make it more comprehensive adding that free treatment of bone marrow transplant, thalassemia and other diseases was being included in the scheme.

Similarly, he stated that tax rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was reduced in current budget will also be maintained in the new fiscal year, whereas more than Rs. 25 billion would be spent on providing loans to small scale industrialists and youth.

He felicitated the provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and their team for presenting a balanced budget despite difficult financial situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan Khyber pakhtunkhwa chief minister Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Provincial BUDGET 2022 23 KP budget KP budget 2022 23

Comments

1000 characters

KP budget to bring about new era of development: CM

Post-budget bloodbath: KSE-100 suffers one of 2022's worst falls, plunges 1,135 points

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market' on inflation worries

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Read more stories