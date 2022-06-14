ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Pakistan

APNS condemns ‘kidnapping’ of journalist

Press Release 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Monday condemned the kidnapping of Nafees Naeem, a senior journalist of the Business Recorder Group.

The APNS in a press release stated that the incidents of kidnapping, harassment and maltreatment of journalists are consistently increasing and have remained unchecked.

The APNS urged upon the Chief Minister Sindh and IG Police to take immediate action and recover the missing journalist without further delay.

APNS Senior journalist Nafees Naeem APNS condemns Aaj News journalist

