Pakistan
APNS condemns ‘kidnapping’ of journalist
14 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Monday condemned the kidnapping of Nafees Naeem, a senior journalist of the Business Recorder Group.
The APNS in a press release stated that the incidents of kidnapping, harassment and maltreatment of journalists are consistently increasing and have remained unchecked.
The APNS urged upon the Chief Minister Sindh and IG Police to take immediate action and recover the missing journalist without further delay.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments