PBA condemns ‘abduction’ of Aaj News journalist

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has strongly condemned the ‘abduction’ of Aaj News Assignment Editor Nafees Naeem by some unidentified people outside his residence here.

In a statement issued Monday, PBA expressed serious concerns over the illegal act and said that such incidents are aimed at preventing journalists/media workers from performing their professional and constitutional responsibilities and an attack on the freedom of the press.

PBA demands that immediate steps must be taken for the recovery and release of Nafees Naeem. The statement further urges concerned authorities to ensure the safety of journalists/media workers in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022