ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PARC-SARC organising conference titled ‘Food Safety & Quality of Rice’

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Keeping in view the current challenges related to food safety and rice sector, PARC-SARC is organizing a stakeholder conference cum training workshop on “Food Safety & Quality of Rice: Current Scenarios, Challenges and Prospects for Improvement” in collaboration with Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi on June 14 & 15, 2022 at MAJU, Karachi.

This event will be conducted through the research project titled “Development of a System, Based on Preventive Approach to Address Food Safety Concerns in the Export of Pakistani Rice being executed by Dr. Saqib Arif, PSO/PI, Dr. Qurratul Ain SSO/Co-PI, fellow scientist and other team members.

The event will be graced by the representatives of R&D organizations, industries, growers, academia, regulatory & trade bodies and some international experts. Tentative program and invitation flyer of this event are enclosed herewith. Food safety is a global issue with public health and international trade implications.

According to organizers, the developed countries have framed policies and regulations to ensure the food safety to the end users. Whereas, the developing nations are in the phase of transformation which is due to the emerging regulatory controls that face challenges of infrastructure, competency, legislation and management to address the issues efficiently. Consequently, the threats to the public health and exports have compounded over time despite the fact that agriculture is the main underpinning pillar of economy of a developing country like Pakistan.

The agro- commodities like rice which is the second most significant export crop in Pakistan also being suffering from excessive levels of contaminants mainly aflatoxins and pesticide residues.

As a result of violation of international standards for maintaining food safety concerns consignments of rice of Pakistan have been confiscated that has also been noticed in current year from EU. Rice is a staple food for almost half of the world’s population. Pakistan is amongst top five rice exporters and brings average 1.9 billion USD foreign exchange by exporting 4 million tons of rice every year. Unfortunately, Pakistan could not increase its share beyond 10% of the total world exports of rice.

However, the country carries a huge potential as it produces both aromatic and non-aromatic rice varieties with sufficient quantities to serve the local as well as international markets. Besides other factors, the difficulties in meeting requirements of international standards for maintaining food safety concerns are one of the major causes of stagnant rice exports. Such challenges and economic losses due to trade rejections are largely affecting the exporters but are considerable for other stakeholders including growers.

Thus, there is a dire need of creating awareness and increasing capacity on such alarming issues amongst stakeholders for minimizing the food safety risks and improvement in rice value chain for supporting public health and exports from the country.

This platform will provide an opportunity to the stakeholders to gain knowledge about current issues related to rice exports and their potential solutions by the project team and also by the national and international experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

rice price rice crop SARC Food Safety & Quality of Rice

Comments

1000 characters

PARC-SARC organising conference titled ‘Food Safety & Quality of Rice’

Post-budget bloodbath: KSE-100 suffers one of 2022's worst falls, plunges 1,135 points

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market' on inflation worries

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Read more stories