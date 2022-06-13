ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Jun 13, 2022
JOGMEC to offer equity finance to Cosmo’s oil exploration in Abu Dhabi

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) said on Monday it will provide equity financing to the new oil and gas exploration project by Japan’s Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd in Abu Dhabi, without disclosing the sum.

UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) awarded the exploration rights for Abu Dhabi’s offshore block 4 to Cosmo’s subsidiary, Cosmo E&P Albahriya Ltd, in February, 2021.

JOGMEC will provide equity financing in return for up to a 49% stake in the subsidiary, while Cosmo will retain the majority stake in the unit which is the concession operator, JOGMEC said in a statement.

Cosmo has been involved in crude oil development and production of the Mubarraz concession area in Abu Dhabi for more than half a century and it aims to develop the block 4 in cost-effective manner by utilizing existing infrastructure as the concession area lies adjacent to the block 4.

The block 4 exploration concession has the potential to reinforce the cost-competitiveness of Cosmo’s upstream activities in Abu Dhabi, and can contribute to the stable crude supply to Japan, JOGMEC said.

