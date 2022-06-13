FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

DOHA: FIFA are confident semi-automated technology to assist with quicker Video Assistant Referee decisions could be ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, world football’s governing body president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

Trials on the AI technology will continue in the coming months but Infantino said there was significant progress.

He was speaking after a meeting of the International Football Association Board, who control the Laws of the Game, where the use of five substitutes was ratified and other tweaks to the laws discussed.

Possible use of body cameras by referees to deter possible attacks was also discussed, he said.