ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

DOHA: FIFA are confident semi-automated technology to assist with quicker Video Assistant Referee decisions could be ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, world football’s governing body president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

Trials on the AI technology will continue in the coming months but Infantino said there was significant progress.

He was speaking after a meeting of the International Football Association Board, who control the Laws of the Game, where the use of five substitutes was ratified and other tweaks to the laws discussed.

Soccer chief Blatter says Platini payment followed ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Possible use of body cameras by referees to deter possible attacks was also discussed, he said.

FIFA World Cup in Qatar Omicron variant Video Assistant Referee AI technology International Football Association Board

Comments

1000 characters

FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

Reality of India's democracy is there for world to see: PM Shehbaz

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Oil falls on Beijing's COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Read more stories