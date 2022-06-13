ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.88%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.13%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.13%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.14%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.18%)
TREET 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.64%)
TRG 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.08%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.31%)
BR30 14,588 Decreased By -427.7 (-2.85%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -1048.9 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,596 Decreased By -468.8 (-2.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Reuters Updated 13 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Oil dropped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a pick-up in Chinese demand, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added further pressure.

Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak. Concern about further rate hikes, heightened by Friday’s US inflation data, weighed across financial markets.

Brent crude was down $2.34, or 1.9%, to $119.67 at 0815 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.36, or 2%, at $118.31.

“The present price fall is exacerbated by warnings of a ‘ferocious’ spread of the COVID virus in Beijing by officials, casting doubt on immediate demand recovery,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Oil has surged in 2022 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounded supply concerns and as oil demand recovered from COVID lockdowns.

Brent hit $139, the highest since 2008, in March, and both oil benchmarks rose more than 1% last week.

Supply remains tight, with OPEC and its allies unable to deliver in full on pledged output increases because of a lack of capacity in many producers, sanctions on Russia, and output in Libya roughly halved by unrest.

“The supply/demand dynamics remain supportive of prices,” said Jeffery Halley of brokerage OANDA, who sees an extended oil sell-off as unlikely “unless US markets move to price in a full-blown recession.”

Major Gulf markets track global peers, oil prices lower

Equities fell in Asia and made early losses in Europe as Friday’s data showing the US consumer price index rose 8.6% last month continued to weigh on financial markets.

The data put markets on alert that the Federal Reserve may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp economic slowdown.

The next Fed policy decision is on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate crude COVID-19 cases

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Rupee plummets to record low at 204 amid IMF uncertainty

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Read more stories