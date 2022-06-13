ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 13, 2022
Pakistan

Soldier martyred in N Waziristan

INP 13 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exchange of fire took place between terrorists and Pakistan Army troops during which the latter fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists location.

However, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz embraced martyrdom after having fought gallantly, the ISPR said, adding that he was 25-years-old and a resident of Kotli Sattian.

“Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the statement concluded.

