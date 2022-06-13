MNA Ali Wazir: Rabbani urges speaker to issue production order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator and former chairman of the Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Sunday urged the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of MNA Ali Wazir of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for the latter to be able to represent his constituency in on-going Budget-2022-23 session.

In a statement, Rabbani said that while Ali Wazir has been in custody for over 15 months, it is his constitutional right to attend the session of the National Assembly, as long as he is a member.

“The rule of production of a member was introduced in the Senate and National Assembly to meet a Constitutional requirement as also to comply with international practices,” he furthered.

The Senator claimed that the non-application of Rule 108, introduced in the National Assembly in 1992, and Rule 84 of the Senate amounts to a denial of representation of the constituents.

“The face and authority of Parliament have been eroded and it stands only as an empty building. The institution has to be rebuilt, as Rome rose from ashes, its authority and the authority of its presiding officers has to be restored,” Rabbani added.

