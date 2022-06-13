ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PTI tenure loans: Marriyum sees more confessions from Imran, party soon

Naveed Butt 13 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had finally admitted that Imran Khan during his four-year tenure as prime minister took Rs20,000 billion loans, which was 76 per cent of the total loan taken in the country’s history.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that many such confessions were yet to be made by Imran Khan and his party. Imran’s agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on strict conditions, taking the dollar price from Rs115 to Rs189 against the rupee, would be another confession soon, she said.

Marriyum’s remarks come a day after Tarin painted a gloomy picture of the country’s economy, saying that inflation and unemployment will further increase due to the “flawed” budget presented by the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She said that the previous PTI government would also acknowledge about a sharp increase in inflation, unprecedented unemployment and economic catastrophe and corruption it its tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

