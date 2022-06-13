ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GB CM slams 50pc cut in development allocations in budget

INP 13 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has slammed the federal government for cutting the development allocations of the region up to 50% in the budget 2022-23, private TV channel reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Islamabad along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur, GB CM Khalid Khurshid said that at least Rs50 billion should be allocated for the Gilgit-Baltistan region in the federal budget.

Khurshid said the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has deliberately reduced the allocations of the GB region while the 50% cut will affect the pace of development.

He detailed that GB was not given electricity from Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) despite the region contributing to hydropower generation for the country.

The chief minister said that former prime minister Imran Khan had provided 200 megawatts of electricity to the GB region during his first year besides making efforts for giving constitutional rights to the people. Imran Khan had also opened doors of development for GB and gave an international airport.

CM Khalid Khurshid alleged that GB development projects were being sabotaged by the present government and the region is now deprived of sufficient funds to cope with a natural disaster.

Murad Saeed said that a new wave of inflation has hit the country after the massive hike in prices of petrol, diesel, electricity and gas. The present government has destroyed the national economy within 45 days and the ‘imported’ finance minister is hinting at another hike in petroleum products prices, he added.

The PTI leader criticised the development allocations’ cut for GB, which is tantamount to stopping the country’s development. He vowed that PTI will pursue the case of tribal districts, GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the GB people were not happy with the steps of the present government and PTI will not let the current rulers deprive the rights of the GB and AJK people.

Federal Government Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 GB CM Khalid Khurshid development allocations

Comments

1000 characters

GB CM slams 50pc cut in development allocations in budget

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Read more stories