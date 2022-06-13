ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Customs team foils another smuggling bid at Torkham

Recorder Report 13 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Building further on its incessant operations against smuggling, Customs team foiled yet another attempt of smuggling at Torkham on Sunday. In a successful operation, Pakistan Customs (FBR) seized fertilizer (140 bags) and sugar (120 bags) systematically concealed in an export consignment for Afghanistan. The vehicle and recovered items were seized after registering the case under the relevant provisions of law. The driver is under arrest and investigations are underway.

Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad has commended the successful operation by the Customs team at Torkham and reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across Pakistan. It is also pertinent to mention that Chairman FBR has already issued special instructions to Customs Field Formations for stepping up vigilance at airports and land border stations to frustrate any attempts made for smuggling.

