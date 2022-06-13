Punjab govt restores Local Government Act 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has restored the Punjab Local Government Act 2019. The government has appointed the Lahore commissioner as the administrator of Lahore Municipal Corporation. The administrators of the local governments have also been appointed in all the districts of Punjab.

It is to be noted here that the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 had expired on June 8 last. The Punjab government has issued a gazette notification for the restoration of Punjab Local Government Act 2019.

Now, the administrative system of the local governments will be managed according to the Punjab Local Government Act 2013. The offices of the commissioners concerned will be divisional headquarters of the municipal corporations.

The deputy commissioners concerned will be the administrators of the district councils. The additional commissioners (revenue) concerned will be the administrators of the municipal corporations of Gujarat and Sialkot.

The additional deputy commissioner of Murree will be the administrator of Murree Municipal Corporation. The administrators of all the union councils will be the assistant directors of local governments.