ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh districts: Rainfall with dust-thunderstorm predicted

INP 13 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast likely dust and thunderstorm with rainfall in some districts of Sindh on Sunday evening. Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi has predicted dust-thunderstorm and likely rainfall at isolated places in Dadu, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts of the province.

The Met Office has forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning along the coast. However, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province, according to the weather report.

Some parts of Karachi last night received drizzle while weather in interior of Sindh remained cloudy.

The weather department has predicted warm and humid day in Karachi with chances of drizzle at night with wind speed 18 kilometres per hour.

Maximum temperature in the city will remain between 33 – 35 Celsius and minimum temperature 29 degree Celsius today as per the weather forecast. The wind direction in the port city will remain south-westerly while the winds will blow at the speed of 25 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office has forecast the onset of the monsoon in the country during the last week of June with above normal rainfall. The pre-monsoon rain spell may begin from second week of the current month.

met office Rainfall pakistan weather Dust thunderstorm rain Sindh districts

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh districts: Rainfall with dust-thunderstorm predicted

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Read more stories