ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
EFP 16th Occupational Safety, Health & Well-Being, Conference & awards 2022: Message from Mahandra Naidoo, Officer in Charge

13 Jun, 2022

TEXT: Safety and health at work is key to sustainable development and forms an integral part of the UN 2030 Agenda.

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan deserves ILO’s recognition and thanks for its efforts in this regard and for hosting the Occupational Safety, Health and Well Being conference, annually for the last 16 years. The event has played a vital role in raising awareness on key issues pertaining to occupational safety and health. The recent introduction of awards as part of the conference has also helped motivate the participating enterprises towards ensuring a safe and healthy working environment and has created a positive competitive environment that has resulted in many enterprises showing some key improvements in their overall safety and health at work.

The 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on establishing a culture of safety and health through social dialogue. Effective social dialogue encourages governments and social partners to actively participate in all phases of OSH decision-making processes. It is crucial for the development and revision of OSH policy and regulatory frameworks, and also for their actual application at the workplace level. It not only contributes to improving OSH policies and strategies but is also essential to building ownership and commitment, easing the way for rapid and more effective implementation.

In this regard, the ILO remains committed and looks forward to working with its constituents including government, employers and workers at all levels to build a safer and healthier world of work; based on social dialogue and collective responsibility; and one in which prevention is given precedence over cure.

