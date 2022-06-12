Steiner clocks 21.80sec to win US collegiate women’s 200m title

LOS ANGELES: Abby Steiner clocked a world-leading 21.80sec to win the women’s 200m at the NCAA collegiate athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

The 22-year-old University of Kentucky student broke the US collegiate record of 21.96sec set this year by Nigerian Favour Ofili, a Louisiana State University student.

Ofili was second on Saturday in 22.05sec in a race run with a wind of 1.3m/sec.

Steiner improved on the previous best time in the world this year of 21.87, set by 18-year-old Namibian sensation Christine Mboma on April 30.

Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator

The performance came on the same Hayward Field track where the World Championships will be held in July.

Steiner will have a chance to qualify for worlds when the United States hold their trials at Hayward Field June 23-26.