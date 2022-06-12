ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Talks with TTP: Parliament should take decision: PPP

  • Party leaders declare that any demand which is in contradiction with the Constitution of Pakistan could not be met
Ali Hussain Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party, the major coalition partner in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, on Saturday, emphasized that the Parliament should take decisions with regard to the ongoing peace talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A meeting of the senior party leaders, chaired by party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari which was also attended by the PPP’s ministers, deliberated upon the recent development in the wake of the peace talks with the TTP in Kabul, moderated by the Afghan Taliban’s interim government.

Foreign Minister and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the meeting via video link, as he has been in quarantine following his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tested positive for coronavirus soon after their recent meeting in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the party’s secretary-general Farhatullah Babar, the meeting reiterated the party’s position that all decisions must be taken by the parliament and “thus, the parliament must be taken on board.” Babar said that the party also decided to reach out to allied parties to create a consensus on the way forward with regard to the talks with the TTP.

The meeting which was held here at the Zardari House discussed in depth the issue of terrorism, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanis-tan (TTA) and the TTP. Party sources said that the party’s former member National Assembly from Bajaur Akhunzada Chattan who was also a member of the tribal delegation which held talks with the TTP leadership in Kabul recently briefed the party leaders about the talks with the TTP and the demands put forward by the group.

They said that the party leaders expressed concerns over certain demands of the TTP and declared that any demand which is in contradiction with the Constitution of Pakistan could not be met and they decided that the matter should be taken to the parliament for a thorough debate.

The meeting was attended among others by two former prime ministers, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf who is also the current Speaker National Assembly, Faryal Talpur, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, and other senior leaders including Nayyer Bukhari, Najmuddin Khan, President PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan, Chaudhry Yasin, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Akhunzada Chattan, Rukhsana Bangash, Nisar Khuhro, and Farhatullah Babar.

The government of Pakistan had sent a 50-member delegation comprising tribal elders from 13 districts and some sitting and former parliamentarians from the merged tribal districts to Kabul on May 31, 2022.

The members of the tribal Jirga held several rounds of talks with the TTP negotiating team for three to four days in Kabul and agreed to extend the ceasefire till the talks are under way. The talks were directly moderated and supervised by interim Interior Minister of Afghanistan Sirajuddin Haqqani who is also chief of the Haqqani Network, as well as by the Afghan intelligence chief Abdul Haq Wasiq.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif TTP Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Pakistan People’s Party Talks with TTP

Comments

1000 characters

Talks with TTP: Parliament should take decision: PPP

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories