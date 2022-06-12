ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 12, 2022
CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL) - Genco-II has recommended to the government to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Chairman of CPGCL’s Board, Syed Tahir Nawazish, in a letter to the Power Division has stated that the Board of Directors of CPGCL initiated the process of selecting of candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Power Generation Company Limited (Genco-II) in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2O17, Public Sector Companies (Chief Executive Appointment) Guidelines, 2015 and Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance ) Rules, 2013 read with the amendment of April 21, 2017.

The scrutiny committee of the CPGCL declared 16 candidates (out of a total of 25 candidates) who applied for the CEO position as eligible. Interviews of all 16 candidates were conducted by the Interview Committee of the BoD CPGCL on May 10 and 11, 2022 respectively.

The Board of Directors of CPGCL, in its 140th meeting held on May 24, 2022, while approving the results prepared by the Interview Committee, has approved sending the following list of top three candidates for the position of CEO CPGCL (Genco-II) to the Power Division: (i) Rustam Ali Ghouri s/o Mahi Khan, Muhammad Saleem s/o Muhammad Ramzan, and Muhammad Zubair Khan s/o Muhammad Yousuf Khan.

The Board of Directors of CPGCL has also authorised the Chairman Board of Directors, Syed Tahir Nawazish to send the list of three candidates to the Power Division for seeking approval of the Federal Cabinet for the candidates ranked first in the list for the position of CEO CPGCL (Genco-II). The CVs of candidates have also been shared with Power Division.

In parallel, the Board has also arranged to send the details of the three candidates to various agencies/offices for getting the necessary clearance, he added.

According to sources, Power Division will send a summary to the Federal Cabinet for approval of the name of the proposed candidate for the position of CEO of Genco-II.

