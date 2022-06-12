ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

PM wants NA to adopt resolution condemning BJP leaders’ hurtful remarks

  • Premier says message should be sent to India that they were ready to give any sacrifice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet
APP Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday requested a debate in the upcoming session of the National Assembly to adopt a resolution condemning the recent incident of BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks.

The prime minister requested the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to hold a debate over the Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) in the upcoming session of the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday (tomorrow), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister while strongly condemning BJP leaders’ disrespectful comments, said with the adoption of a resolution in the National Assembly, they wanted to give a message to India and the rest of the world that they were ready to give any sacrifice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The debate should be held over this serious issue and to express boundless affection and love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

Shehbaz Sharif NA Prime Minister Pakistan strongly condemns BJP leaders BJP blasphemous remarks BJP leaders’ hurtful remarks

