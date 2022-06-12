ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Bilawal for early repatriation of 160 Pakistanis stranded in Syria

Recorder Report 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has directed immediate repatriation of 160 Pakistanis stranded in Syria due to suspension of flight operations in the wake of Israeli aggression against the Arab country.

The flight operations were suspended due to severe damages to Damascus Airport as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

Due to the situation, 160 Pakistani pilgrims got trapped in Syria who were in the country to visit the holy shrines.

While taking notice, Bilawal directed the Pakistani embassy in Syria to ensure immediate repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, according to a statement of the Foreign Office, Pakistan Embassy in Syria is in contact with all the stranded Pakistanis.

It added that arrangements are being made and the repatriation of all Pakistanis will be completed soon.

