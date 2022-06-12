ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt condemns India for killing, injuring protesters

Recorder Report 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the heavy-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of Muslim who were registering a peaceful protest after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks of the two members of the ruling political party BJP against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The indiscriminate and widespread use of brute force by the Indian authorities across various states in India has resulted in killing of two innocent Muslim protesters and critically injuring thirteen others in Ranchi city,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

The footage of Indian forces unabashedly opening fire on unarmed protesters in Ranchi city is horrific beyond belief. In Uttar Pradesh alone a total of 227 people have been arrested so far, he added.

“This is a new low in the Indian government’s repressive ‘Hindutva’ inspired majoritarian policy aimed at demonizing and persecuting minorities, especially Muslims,” he said, adding that Pakistan denounces this shameful treatment of Indian Muslim citizens by the Indian government and expresses its solidarity with the Muslims of India in these testing times.

It is alarming that despite the global condemnation of the BJP officials’ sacrilegious remarks, he added that the Indian government’s reaction has been muted, while on the other hand the BJP-RSS regime has persisted in its Islamophobic actions and has shamefully chosen to handle public protest with brutal and indiscriminate use of force.

“The Indian Government’s apathy to the grievous situation and the vicious cycle of communal violence may lead to further marginalization of the Indian Muslims,” he stated.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s call on India to ensure that demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The international community must also take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India,” he said, adding that India must be held accountable for stifling the rights of the minorities, especially Muslims and ensure that Muslims living in India are not victimized for practicing their faith and religious beliefs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

protesters Pakistan Foreign office Muslims in India anti blasphemy rallies BJP blasphemous remarks Pakistan strongly condemned

Comments

1000 characters

Govt condemns India for killing, injuring protesters

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories