Govt condemns India for killing, injuring protesters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the heavy-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of Muslim who were registering a peaceful protest after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks of the two members of the ruling political party BJP against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The indiscriminate and widespread use of brute force by the Indian authorities across various states in India has resulted in killing of two innocent Muslim protesters and critically injuring thirteen others in Ranchi city,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

The footage of Indian forces unabashedly opening fire on unarmed protesters in Ranchi city is horrific beyond belief. In Uttar Pradesh alone a total of 227 people have been arrested so far, he added.

“This is a new low in the Indian government’s repressive ‘Hindutva’ inspired majoritarian policy aimed at demonizing and persecuting minorities, especially Muslims,” he said, adding that Pakistan denounces this shameful treatment of Indian Muslim citizens by the Indian government and expresses its solidarity with the Muslims of India in these testing times.

It is alarming that despite the global condemnation of the BJP officials’ sacrilegious remarks, he added that the Indian government’s reaction has been muted, while on the other hand the BJP-RSS regime has persisted in its Islamophobic actions and has shamefully chosen to handle public protest with brutal and indiscriminate use of force.

“The Indian Government’s apathy to the grievous situation and the vicious cycle of communal violence may lead to further marginalization of the Indian Muslims,” he stated.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s call on India to ensure that demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The international community must also take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India,” he said, adding that India must be held accountable for stifling the rights of the minorities, especially Muslims and ensure that Muslims living in India are not victimized for practicing their faith and religious beliefs.

