ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Tahir Amin Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted Rs 50 billion for 3G/4G license renewal as well as 5G under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year 2022-23 against Rs 45.43 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs 100 billion.

According to the budget documents 2022-23, under the head of income from property and enterprise (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs 9 billion in the upcoming fiscal year against the budgeted four billion rupees for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs 3 billion for 2021-22.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) last month received Rs 19.39 billion (equivalent to USD 98.49 million) against the third installment of license renewal fee from two Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd (Jazz). The amount has been deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

With this deposit, the total deposits by the PTA in the FCF during the current financial year i.e. 2021-22 have become Rs 102.5 billion (equivalent to USD 577 million).

The PTA had earlier received Rs 15.82 billion (the equivalent to USD 103.17 million) against the second installment of license renewal fee from two CMOs including Telenor Pakistan and Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd (Jazz). The amount was being deposited in FCF as per practice under Pakistan Telecom Re-organization Act 1996.

Telcos: more uncertainty

Telenor Pakistan and Jazz had deposited $ 224.6 million (Rs 35.262 billion) each (half of the amount as per court direction) as their license renewal fee in September 2019. The government had approved the renewal of licenses of two mobile operators, i.e. Jazz and Telenor Pakistan at around $ 450 million each. The government has increased the development budget for the information technology and telecommunication division from the revised Rs 4.399 billion for the outgoing fiscal year to Rs 6.330 billion including Rs 950 million for five new schemes. The previous government had budgeted Rs 9.361 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the information technology and telecommunication division for the current fiscal year which has been revised downward to Rs 4.399 billion.

PTA 5G Telenor Pakistan CMOs Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 FCF 3G/4G 3G/4G licence renewals Pakistan Mobile Communication Ltd (Jazz)

Comments

1000 characters

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories