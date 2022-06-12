OPPO F21 Pro 5G goes on sale

LAHORE: The wait is finally over. The most awaited OPPO F21 Pro 5G is officially available to purchase online and in stores nationwide. With fans swooning over its incredible design and fastest internet connection due to 5G enabled, 6nm processor, and camera capabilities, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G has been very well received since its launch.

With its exquisite style and unique Mega lens & Mega portrait feature, the phone has witnessed huge anticipation across the stores on its first sales day. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform built on a 6nm process, slim and sleek design along with good battery life, OPPO F21 Pro 5G ensures an exceptional user experience.

The phone has a powerful 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology.

