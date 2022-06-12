JI announces ‘train march’ against govt

LAHORE: Rejecting the federal budget as anti-people and against the decision of the Federal Shariat Court, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq has announced a train march against the government.

JI had also demanded the government to take steps to abolish interest-based economy as per direction of the Shariat Court and in light of the guidelines set in the Constitution of Pakistan.

“We had asked them to take visible steps to end inflation. But the government failed to meet the expectations of the people. The JI will not sit silent now against the anti-poor policies of the rulers and launch the train march on June 26-27 towards Islamabad”, he announced while addressing public rally at The Mall on Saturday. He warned the government accept the demands of the masses or get ready to go home.

Haq said the JI had already warned that the incumbent government would continue the policies of the PTI regime. It had been proved the three main parties were sides of the same coin and they had nothing to do with the welfare of the people, he added.

The country could not go forward in presence of the corrupt system and their protectors, he said. People, he added, must stand for their rights as their betterment linked to the Islamic system. The JI, he said, wanted to give the country Islamic model of economy. If voted to power, he said, the JI will transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

Talking about the blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the spokespersons of the India’s BJP leaders, he demanded expulsion of Indian diplomats from the country.

He said India became a worst place for living for minorities and particularly for Muslims, criticising the silence of western powers, UNO and human rights organisations overnights abuses under BJP government.

